CBS has given a put pilot commitment to multi-camera comedy The Emperor of Malibu, from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader and Warner Bros. TV, where Nader is under an overall deal.

Written by Kwan and David Sangalli with Nader supervising, The Emperor of Malibu centers on two very different families, one from Shanghai with new money and one from the East coast of the U.S. with old money, learn to co-exist when their children get married.

Kwan and Sangalli executive produce with Nader and Christina Lee, who will both showrun, and Danielle Stokdyk. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

This is Kwan’s second recent sale as he is making his foray into TV. Also partnered with Sangalli, he has a script-to-series commitment for an untitled drama project at Amazon vis STXtv, described as a globe-hopping drama set amongst Hong Kong’s most influential and powerful family.

Kwan’s international best-selling debut novel Crazy Rich Asians was adapted into the hit feature film of the same name starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding and directed by Jon Chu. Produced by Warner Bros., the first studio movie featuring all-Asian lead cast in more than two decades has earned more than $232 million dollars worldwide at the box office since its August release.

The movie’s successful launch just as the broadcast pitch season was shifting into high gear this fall has inevitably created an appetite for similarly-themed TV series.

The Emperor of Malibu draws on a similar East-meets-West theme of Kwan’s book and the movie, a romantic comedy which follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s (Golding) very wealthy family. Additionally, ABC recently bought a Jessica Gao comedy which also features a family setup in that vein.

With more than one million copies in print worldwide, the Crazy Rich Asians book has remained on the best seller lists in Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Kwan’s China Rich Girlfriend, published in 2015, and Rich People Problems are both national and international bestsellers. Rich People Problems debuted on the New York Times Bestseller List upon its release in 2017. The trilogy has been translated into more than 20 languages to date.

This past season, Nader wrote and executive produced multi-camera comedy project I Mom So Hard, which went to pilot at CBS. Before that, Nader was on WBTV’s multi-camera comedy series 2 Broke Girls — also built on a juxtaposition of main characters from vastly different socioeconomic backgrounds — of for its entire six-season run, the last four seasons as executive producer.

Kwan and Sangalli are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Peter Nichols. Nader is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman. Lee is repped by WME.