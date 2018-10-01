CBS has put in development Body Cam Cop, a drama series from Madam Secretary executive producer David Grae and former CBS Entertainment president-turned-producer Glenn Geller.

In Body Cam Cop, written by Grae, when a cop’s heroism inadvertently lands him celebrity status after an on-the-job incident goes viral, he and his new partner are selected to be part of a pilot program that livestreams body cam footage to the public. However they soon find their lives complicated when the cameras create unintended consequences on and off the force.

Grae and Geller executive produce for CBS TV Studios where Grae is under an overall deal.

Grae began his career as a staff writer on Madam Secretary creator Barbara Hall’s previous CBS series, Joan of Arcadia. He has also staffed on Without a Trace, Gilmore Girls and was an executive producer on ABC’s long-running Castle. Grae, co-founder of Gotham Writers’ Workshop, is repped by Paradigm and the Shuman Company.