EXCLUSIVE: The seven time Oscar nominee and winner of Shakespeare In Love is set to play Deuteronomy we hear in Tom Hooper’s Universal/Working Title adaptation of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats.

Interesting fact: Dench was originally set to play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, but she snapped her Achilles’ tendon shortly before previews began and had to withdraw from the show.

In the original musical, Jellicle leader, Old Deuteronomy, is played by a guy, a patriarch who by the end of the night will select a cat to be reborn into a new life on the Heaviside Layer, an annual feline tradition. Deuteronomy is a large old Cat who has lived many lives and buried “nine wives,” though that line will have to change in the film. In the musical, bad guy cat Macavity (who it was recently announced Idris Elba will play) and his minions capture Old Deuteronomy.

Dench’s recent credits include Victoria & Abdul, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films, Philomena, as well as reprising her role of M in the Bond movie Skyfall, and Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. She will be seen Disney’s Artemis Fowl next year. She joins a growing cast that includes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Laurie Davidson and Mette Towley.

Hooper and Lee Hall adapted Cats for the screen. In Hooper’s feature take on the hit West End musical Les Miserables, he employed a rare production technique of having the actors sing live on set, versus their vocals being recorded later in a studio and layered in a track during post production. The movie was nominated for eight Oscars winning three for Anne Hathaway as supporting actress, make-up and hair and sound mixing.

Dench is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Hooper and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow Les Misérables producer Debra Hayward are producing alongside Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. EPs are Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison.

Cats opens Dec. 20, 2019.