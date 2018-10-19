Oscar-nominated actress Catalina Sandino Moreno has been cast is set for a leading role opposite Sophia Bush in CBS’ drama pilot Surveillance, from Matt Reeves, David C. White, Patricia Riggen and 20th Century Fox TV, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Sandino Moreno is coming off a stint on Showtime’s The Affair where she was a recurring in Season 2 and a series regular in Seasons 3 and 4. She is done with the show as a series regular but could potentially guest star on the upcoming fifth and final season subject to availability.

Written by White, with Riggen set to direct, Surveillance is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered around the head of communications for the NSA (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

Sandino Moreno will play Natalie, who oversees all active operations at the NSA, the first woman to do so – and she’s excellent at her job. She is fiercely loyal to Maddy (Bush), her close colleague and longtime friend, and the two are like sisters.

Reeves executive produces via his 6th & Idaho production company alongside Riggen; White co-executive produces.

Last season, Sandino Moreno co-starred in the ABC drama pilot Salvage. She received a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance as the title character in 2004’s Maria Full of Grace and recently appeared in Blumhouse feature Incarnate. She’s repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Felker, Toczek.