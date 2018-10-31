EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered a 10-episode third season of Castlevania, its dark medieval fantasy based on the classic Konami video game. Season 2 of the toon series started streaming last week.

Netflix

Penned by author and prolific comic book writer Warren Ellis, Castlevania follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). But Trevor no longer is alone, and now he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

The voice cast also includes James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola and Alejandra Reynoso.

Sam Deats directs Castlevania, and Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Adi Shankar and Fred Seibert serve as executive producers. Netflix had renewed the series for Season 2 the same day it premiered in July 17. No Season 3 premiere date is set.