EXCLUSIVE: The Real O’Neals co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor have come on board Freeform’s upcoming multi-camera comedy series Besties as co-creators, writers, executive producers and showrunners. They will co-create and write the series alongside original co-creator/executive producer Ranada Shepard through ABC Signature, the cable/streaming division of ABC Studios.

Freeform

Freeform in May announced a straight-to-series order for Besties, which was to be created and executive produced by Kenya Barris, creator of the cable network’s breakout single-camera comedy series Grown-ish, and Born Again Virgin creator Shepard. In light of Barris’ exit from his ABC Studios deal for a pact at Netflix, he will no longer be involved as a writer but will remain an executive producer.

Jerry Metellus

Here is a more detailed logline for the series from the one announced in May: Self-absorbed Jesi and conservative, over-achiever Becca go from strangers to sisters when they find out through a genetic testing company that they share the same birth mother in this contemporary ensemble comedy about identity, self-discovery and what ultimately defines us.

Randal Winston also serves as an executive producer alongside Johnson, Windsor and Shepard on the series, which is expected to open a writers room in January and start production in March.

Johnson and Windsor, who have been at ABC Studios for the past five years, co-created and executive produced The Real O’Neals, which aired on ABC for two seasons. They also served as co-executive producers on ABC’s Galavant and on Don’t Trust The B—- In Apt. 23. Johnson and Windsor are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman.