A 165-room Cartoon Network Hotel will open in summer 2019 on a nine-acre property in Lancaster, PA., providing an animated upgrade to the Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park, an adjacent property that already boasts more than 35 rides, attractions and shows.

The hotel will open through a partnership between Turner’s Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment. The resort will represent “the premier family lodging experience in Central Pennsylvania” and “immerse guests in the animation and antics of characters” made famous on the Cartoon Network.

The characters and imagery of shows like Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, The Amazing World of Gumball and Ben 10 will inform the design elements and echo in programming throughout the venue. The pitch for the hotel promises patrons will be able to “enjoy bacon pancakes made by Jake from Adventure Time” and will be enticed to “Let Ice Bear make you a latte.”

Guest rooms and suites will feature “interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure.”

The hotel will include an outdoor amphitheater (which will be the screening site for world premieres of new animated productions) and a resort-style swimming pool and water-fun zone where youngsters can cavort under the watchful eye of Gunter the Penguin Lifeguard. Summercamp Island will be an area for fire-pit gatherings and lawn-game competitions. In-door amenities include an indoor pool, an indoor arcade, a kids play area, a coffee lounge, a wine bar and Cartoon Network store.

In Palace Entertainment, the television brand has a partner that owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks, water parks, and family-entertainment centers in the U.S. and Australia. The deal with the Cartoon Network marks Palace’s first partnering effort with any international brand on a lodging property.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before”, said Christina Miller, president of the Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang brand bundle. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”

Construction on the hotel is underway.

“This is going to be a game changer,” Palace Entertainment COO Rolf Paegert said. “With sleek contemporary designs that parents will appreciate and Easter egg type surprises for kids throughout the resort, the entire family will love this place. Cartoon Network’s stories and themes appeal to everyone in a fun whimsical way.”