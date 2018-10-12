Cartoon Network has partnered with Black Women Animate (BWA) to host the production company’s first-ever Boot Camp Training Day on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Cartoon Network Studios in Burbank.

What’s described as an intensive training day will provide BWA’s collective members and extended community the opportunity to develop and enhance their animation skills through a series of master classes and panels with industry leaders.

The event will kick off with a conversation featuring the team behind Cartoon Network’s hit series Craig of the Creek, celebrated for its attention to inclusion and positive representation of minorities.

“Cartoon Network Studios recognizes the value that Black Women Animate and its members contribute to the larger animation community,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer, Cartoon Network. “This partnership is designed to inspire conversation and creativity and is another step in our ongoing drive to be the inspirational home base for diverse talent.”

Black Women Animate founder and CEO Taylor K. Shaw will moderate a roundtable conversation titled “The Power of Our Roots” with other trailblazing women in animation. Attendees will participate in in-depth sessions focused on storyboarding, character design, writing and other topics.

In addition, BWA managing partner JLove Calderón will moderate a panel discussion on how to be an ally to women of color. Artists can also submit an animated short five-minutes or less for competition. A panel of esteemed judges from various animation studios will select the winning short and it will be screened at the event.

“We are so happy to partner with Cartoon Network on this revolutionary event. Sponsoring our Boot Camp demonstrates their commitment to building the future of animation,” said Taylor K. Shaw, founder and CEO of BWA. “Black Women Animate is committed to shifting culture through meaningful diversity and inclusion efforts. This Boot Camp is just the beginning of us giving our base the support they need to soar”.

Cartoon Network Studios recently launched CNS Academy to provide resources and tools to a growing animation community to help discover and develop their professional and personal skills.

More information about the Black Women Animate Boot Camp Training Day is at bwabootcamp.com