Apple Music has taken the wraps off a trailer for Season 2 of Carpool Karaoke, the spinoff of James Corden’s Late Late Show franchise that won Apple an Emmy Award this year for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series — giving the tech giant its first nod for original programming.

The trailer for Season 2 of Carpool Karaoke showed off some of the pairings, including Jamie Foxx, who appears in the first episode with daughter Corinne; Jason Sudeikis jamming with the Muppets; Matthew McConaughey rocking out with Snoop Dogg (no hot-box jokes please); Rashida Jones and dad Quincy; and more team-ups.

The series debuts Friday at 1 PM ET/10 AM ET free on the Apple TV app, and new episodes will be available each Friday. New episodes run through December, then resume after the holidays.

Remember, Apple Music beat out competitors to land Carpool Karaoke in 2016. It was one of the platform’s first original series efforts, along with another reality series, Planet of the Apps.

Check out the new trailer above.