In Thursday’s installment of Jame’s Corden’s uber-popular Carpool Karaoke, the Late Late Show host welcomes the one…the only…the legendary Barbra Streisand. In a preview of her mobile singing session, there’s a switch. Instead of Corden in the driver’s seat, it’s Academy Award-winning actress-singer at the wheel.

In the 43-second preview of Thursday night’s episode, Corden is stranded and then picked up by Streisand who claims she doesn’t put the radio on to hear music. “Do you really have to hear music?” Babs asks Corden. It quickly cuts to the to the two singing the seminal show tune from Funny Girl, “Don’t Rain On My Parade” — a role which Streisand won an Oscar for in 1969.

Her catalog of music is so expansive that this Carpool Karaoke session can last for days. Watch the video above.