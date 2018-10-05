EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has acquired U.S. rights to Carmine Street Guitars, the Ron Mann-directed documentary that takes a snapshot of Rick Kelly’s fabled Greenwich Village shop where he makes guitars out of salvaged wood from historic New York buildings. The instruments have been used by the likes of Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Patti Smith.

The film, which shows a a week in the life of the shop alongside Kelly and his apprentice Cindy Hulej, features devotees to the craft including Jim Jarmusch, Wilco’s Nels Cline, The Roots’ Kirk Douglas, Bill Frisell, Dave Hill and Charlie Sexton. The pic premiered at the Venice Film Festival, then hit Toronto and is next up screening Saturday at the New York Film Fetstival.

Abramorama plans a spring theatrical release at New York’s Film Forum.

“I’ve been handling Ron’s films in the U.S. since Comic Book Confidential in 1989 and I’m

truly thrilled to add Carmine Street Guitars to that glorious list,” Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz said. “As if to deny nature, both the films and Ron keep getting better.”

The deal was negotiated by Abramowitz and The Match Factory’s Thania Dimitrakopoulou.