Former industry awards consultant Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 after suffering a stroke. Her age was not given.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, her family eventually moved to Westchester County. After graduating from high school, she went on to earn her B.A. at Vassar College.

She worked for many executives in major corporations including Estee Lauder herself before moving to Rome. She worked for Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and returned to New York City in 1982.

Her career in entertainment started when she interviewed for a position at Paramount but after overhearing a request for someone to fill in for one of Michael Eisner’s assistants, she interviewed for the position and landed the job. She would go on to work in the theatre division under Eisner.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1986, Johnson’s career in entertainment began to hit its stride. She worked for TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, AMC, USA Films, and Focus Features. She eventually became Vice President at Columbia and headed the Awards Department for Focus Features. While working at Focus, her efforts earned them numerous Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. After retiring in 2010,

Johnson is survived by her husband Ed Johnson, her niece Giulia Casazza Zucca and her grandnephew Ludovico Zucca. A memorial service will be held in Los Angeles. A date and place will be announced.