Just over a month after Emmy Rossum revealed she would be leaving Shameless at the end of the current ninth season, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher on the hit Showtime series, announced he too is exiting. Monaghan penned an emotional thank you to his fans Monday on Instagram, saying this Sunday’s episode will be his last.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years,” Monaghan wrote in the post. “I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best co-workers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.

“All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.

“The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Monaghan appears to have left it open-ended as to whether he will return in some capacity.

Monaghan also is known for his role as twin brothers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Fox’s Gotham.

Deadline has reached out to Showtime for comment.

Monaghan’s Instagram post follows below.