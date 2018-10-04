CAA has signed Emmy-winning reality production company Authentic Entertainment for representation.

Authentic is behind unscripted hits such as Flipping Out, Ace of Cakes and Toddlers & Tiaras. Most recently, Authentic launched TLC’s successful reboot of Trading Spaces, which returned to record ratings.

Authentic has been part of Endemol Shine since its acquisition in 2010.

Authentic continues to be repped by attorney Mariya Levy at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

The company was previously repped by APA.