CAA has hired former EuropaCorp USA executive Federica Sainte-Rose as an agent in its Media Finance department.

At EuropaCorp, Sainte-Rose served as Head of Worldwide Acquisitions & Co-Productions, a division she launched for the independent French studio. During her four-year tenure with the company, she acquired and oversaw such titles as Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest, John Madden’s Miss Sloane starring Jessica Chastain, James Ponsoldt’s The Circle, The Nice Guys starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, and The Old Man And The Gun starring Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek.

Prior to EuropaCorp USA, Sainte-Rose was Director Of Worldwide Acquisitions for Universal Pictures, sourcing projects for the studio and Focus Features. She previously worked at StudioCanal, where she led the acquisition of such films as Moonrise Kingdom and Silver Lining Playbook.

CAA’s Media Finance group AFM slate includes George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing and Ana Lily Amirpour’s Blood Moon. The group has also recently packaged Riann Johnson’s Knives Out and Roland Emmerich’s Midway.