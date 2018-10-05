Angel was an Irish vampire who was over 200 years old, according to Buffy the Vampire Slayer lore. Naturally, he saw a lot during that time. So maybe some of that wisdom bled into the actor who played him in the TV series, David Boreanaz.

Speaking on a panel today at New York Comic Con, Boreanaz gave his blessing to the anticipated reboot of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. a project that has sharply divided old series loyalists. When fans started booing a mention of the new series, Boreanaz spoke up.

“Come on, guys, it’s a good thing,” he said. “Let’s just embrace [it]. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new. … Everybody wants old, they want to go back, which I can understand. You want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool, [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.”

The Joss Whedon series, spun off from a movie, originally ran from 1997-2003 on the WB and UPN networks. Boreanaz played Buffy’s hunky love interest from 1997-2004 on the show and later in his own spinoff, Angel.

Those days are gone, though. “If someone can step in my shoes and play my character, f*ck, go ahead!” Boreanaz said. “I think that’s great, because I ain’t putting on that makeup anymore!”