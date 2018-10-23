EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Documentaries has begun production on Dads, a feature documentary that Bryce Dallas Howard is directing. The film is described as a humorous look at what it means to be a father in the modern era across the globe. It’s the first feature length documentary set under the banner of the recently formed Imagine Documentaries division led by Justin Wilkes.

Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will produce with Wilkes. Imagine Entertainment Co-Chairman Michael Rosenberg is exec producing. Howard, of course, is the daughter of actor-turned-director and Imagine principal.

Said Ron Howard: “Fatherhood has factored into so many of the stories – both comedies and dramas – I’ve directed and produced, and of course, my experience as a son and a father of four has defined me on a foundational level. But this project will go deeper and be much more revealing in its excavation of the subject than anything I’ve ever been involved with before. As a dad, it both thrills and fascinates me to be collaborating with my daughter, Bryce, as she applies her own storytelling instincts to the subject and directs the film. Our creative conversations have already been surprising, hilarious and emotional and we are eager to share what we discover with audiences.”

Bryce Dallas Howard makes her documentary directing debut on the film. She will also direct an episode of Disney’s Star Wars streaming TV series The Mandalorian, which is being executive produced by Jon Favreau. Her 2012 short film When You Find Me was shortlisted for an Oscar and her 2016 short Solemates premiered at Sundance. Howard has also directed campaigns and projects for Moroccan Oil, Vanity Fair, Glamour, MTV, Sony and Lifetime. Onscreen, she is coming off Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the Netflix series Black Mirror, and she’ll star next spring in Paramount’s Elton John biopic Rocketman. Her production company is Nine Muses Entertainment.

“We’re already gaining profound insight into the responsibilities, the absurdities, the triumphs and the losses dad’s experience,” she said. “What we’ve uncovered so far has been emotional, enlightening, provocative, and insanely funny. My father is my hero and always has been, so it’s an honor and a privilege to get to share the stories of these remarkable dads from all walks of life, all heroes in their own right.”

Dove Men + Care is financing the docu as part of a long term, larger program supporting fatherhood and championing paternity leave around the world. Kelly Mullen and Giles Morrison are Executive Producing on behalf of Dove Men + Care and Unilever Entertainment.

The film expands on Imagine’s docu division which includes the Grammy-winning The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Jay Z’s Made in America, Prophet’s Prey, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Inside Deep Throat, and Beyond The Mat. Imagine is in production on the Ron Howard-directed docu on opera great Luciano Pavarotti for 2019 release. Imagine is also behind the hit National Geographic TV hybrid documentary series Mars and Breakthrough.

