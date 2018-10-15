Director Bryan Singer is getting out in front of an Esquire magazine piece that Singer believes will be negative and demonstrate what he says is “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Deadline has not read the Esquire piece and is unaware of its specific contents.

In an Instagram message, Singer writes, “I have know for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me,” explaining that the director’s friends, colleagues and “people I don’t even know” have been contacted.

Singer writes that the article will “attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits,” and “guilt by association.”

The article “has been conveniently timed with the release of my film, Bohemian Rhapsody. I am immensely proud of this film and the company involved.

“I will comment further on this if necessary.”

This story is developing…

Here is Singer’s Instagram post: