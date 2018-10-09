Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to Signe Pike’s historical epic The Lost Queen to develop for television, through the company’s partnership with Endeavor Content.

Published last month by Simon & Schuster’s Touchstone Books, The Lost Queen is based in medieval Scotland, a land of mountains and mist, tradition and superstition. It follows Languoreth, a woman born between the ways of the old ancestors and the burgeoning forces of Christianity and the Anglo-Saxons, bent on colonization, encroaching from the east. As she is catapulted into a world of violence and political intrigue, she must learn to adapt to survive, and together with her brother — a warrior and druid known to history as Myrddin (Merlin) — has to assume her duty to fight for the survival of her kingdom and its way of life or risk the loss of them both forever.

International publishing rights for the book will be presented at this week’s Frankfurt Book Fair.

“Anyone who knows me can tell you that I have been waiting for this book my entire career,” Papandrea said. “This is not only an historic, epic tale, but it is also incredibly romantic, inspiring and provides a landscape for a show that can exist for years to come. Signe’s writing struck me to my core, and I feel honored to bring this book to the screen.”

Courtesy of ID-PR

Added Pike: “Bruna and I share the same vision for this project in uncanny ways. We are committed to creating a series that is as lush, authentic and unforgettable as the world of The Lost Queen itself. With its powerful female-centered directive, Made Up Stories is the dream team to bring Scotland’s forgotten queen back to life.”

Pike wrote Faery Tale: One Woman’s Search for Enchantment in a Modern World and also is a former book editor. She has spent the past 10 years researching and writing about Celtic history, myth, folklore and tradition. She is represented by WME and the Book Group.