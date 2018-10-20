Actor Bruce Dern has a possible fractured hip suffered while hiking in Los Angeles. The 82-year-old collapsed at Runyon Canyon, a popular but rugged trail in the Hollywood Hills.

Dern just completed filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a role he took over from the late Burt Reynolds. Dern plays rancher George Spahn in the film, a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of stories in and around Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, when Charles Manson and his followers massacred Sharon Tate and others.

The film will be released July 26 by Sony Pictures. David Heyman is producing with Shannon McIntosh and Tarantino.

The Dern news was first reported late Friday afternoon by TMZ. In reports, his agent, Lee Wallman, said he could possibly be sent home from the hospital by this evening.

Dern is actress Laura Dern’s father, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Coming Home in 1978 and for Best Actor for Nebraska in 2013.