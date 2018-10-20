UPDATE: Bruce Dern is out of the hospital, in no pain, and eager to get back to work, according to his publicist, Lee Wallman. Earlier reports had Dern hiking in Runyon Canyon, but the accident that briefly hospitalized him turned out to be borne of jogging at the Silver Lake Reservoir. Dern was described as being in “incredibly good spirits” and anxious to get back to work.

EARLIER: Actor Bruce Dern has a possible fractured hip suffered while hiking in Los Angeles. The 82-year-old was jogging at Silverlake Reservoir, as he does daily, when it happened. He has been discharged and is in good spirits, we’re told. He’s already looking forward to getting back to work.

Dern just completed filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a role he took over from the late Burt Reynolds. Dern plays rancher George Spahn in the film, a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of stories in and around Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, when Charles Manson and his followers massacred Sharon Tate and others.

The film will be released July 26 by Sony Pictures. David Heyman is producing with Shannon McIntosh and Tarantino.

The Dern news was first reported late Friday afternoon by TMZ.

Dern is actress Laura Dern’s father, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Coming Home in 1978 and for Best Actor for Nebraska in 2013.