BRS/Gage has promoted four assistants to agent status effective immediately.

Craig Feblowitz (Los Angeles), Chris Foster (New York), Erika Karnell (New York) and Justin Noga (New York) have all been promoted to talent agents in their respective offices in NY and LA. All four have been assistants with the company since the merger of BRS and The Gage Group in 2014. Feblowitz and Noga had been with BRS and Foster and Karnell with The Gage Group.

In the LA office Feblowitz joins partner David Shaul along with veteran agents Amy Abell Rosenfield and Sarabeth Schedeen. In the NY office Foster, Karnell and Noga join partners Mark Redanty and Steven Unger, along with veteran agent Charles Bodner.

Martin Gage remains a consulting partner in LA and Phil Adelman remains a consulting partner in NY.