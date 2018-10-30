It’s been nearly six months since Fox canceled its cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons and NBC re-cuffed just a day later. Now we have our first brief look at Season 6 of the series starring Andy Samberg as an NYPD detective and his wacky colleagues in the 99th Precinct. Take a look above.

The 15-second clip doesn’t offer much in the way of plot reveals, but it appears to show the characters celebrating at the local watering hole. You might recall that, in what could have been the series finale, Season 5’s cliffhanger saw Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher, a three-time Emmy nominee for the role) open an email that tells whether he got the Police Commissioner job. He didn’t share the news with his colleagues, though.

Last season’s final episode also featured the Murphy’s Law-stricken wedding of Jake Peralta (Samberg) and fellow detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). It was a tragicomedy of errors that ultimately became a quiet little event at City Hall. Is the precinct celebrating the nuptials, or are they toasting Holt’s promotion — or maybe his exit?

Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star along with Chelsea Peretti, who has played Holt’s self-absorbed, social media-addicted civilian assistant Gina Linetti since the series launched but said a few weeks ago that she “won’t be doing a full season of the show.”

NBC has yet to cement a premiere date for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, though it is set to bow during midseason. Have a look at the promo and tell us what you think.