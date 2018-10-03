Looks like the 99th Precinct won’t have Gina’s administrative assistance anymore. In a tweet this morning, series original Chelsea Peretti said she is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the sitcom that moved was canceled by Fox last season but was picked up by NBC for Season 6 and premieres in midseason.

The actress wrote that she “won’t be doing a full season” of the show and thanked fans but offered no other details — other than to hint that we might not be seeing the last of her snarktastic character:

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Less than 15 minutes after Peretti’s tweet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor posted a statement about the “incredibly amazing” co-star’s exit, saying he “knows for a fact that this isn’t the last we’ll see og Gina Linetti”:

Here's my statement about the incredibly amazing @chelseaperetti. pic.twitter.com/OZAuEU7DSc — Dan Goor (@djgoor) October 3, 2018

Contacted by Deadline, NBC had no statement about Peretti’s exit but confirmed that she will be leaving during the upcoming season.

Peretti has been a series regular on Brooklyn Nine-Nine since its September 2013 launch on Fox. Her self-obsessed Gina Linetti is no fan of her job as the civilian assistant to precinct Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). She’s a narcissitic social media and cellphone addict — she was hit by a bus while texting in Season 4 — who was a childhood pal of Jake (Andy Samberg) and has hooked up with colleague Detective Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) then got pregnant by his cousin Milton (Ryan Phillipe).

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.