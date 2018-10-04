Aaron L. Gilbert’s BRON has launched BRON Ventures, a division that will make strategic equity investments in content-driven production companies and leaders in the film, TV, digital and animation spaces.

Arceneaux Courtesy BRON

The new unit will be led by Jennifer Arceneaux — a former exec at Acorns, the Sundance Institute and The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles — who joins the company as SVP Venture Partnerships. She will report to Chief Strategy Officer Ashley Levinson, who joined the company earlier this year.

BRON Ventures already has its first deal in place, recently completing an investment and a strategic partnership with Brooklyn-based Animal Kingdom. The production company headed by Joshua Astrachan and David Kaplan is behind films including Short Term 12, It Follows, Paterson, Tramps, Beach Rats and It Comes at Night.

BRON Ventures will function as a creative and strategic advisor to its joint-venture partners and offers back-office support in all aspects of production, post-production, and tracking, as well as the opportunity to leverage a network of media, entertainment and tech connections. The first BRON Ventures fund is backed by Chris Conover’s Hudson-Creative.

“It is the start of an exciting new era at BRON,” said Gilbert, BRON’s chairman. “First, we are thrilled to welcome Ashley and Jennifer to our company. Ashley is a big thinker with unique insight and vision and has brought so much to BRON already. Jennifer brings a diverse skill-set to BRON, which will benefit our company and our joint-venture partners. With Animal Kingdom, we love the work they’ve done and look forward to supporting them as they grow their company. Joshua and David are a truly dynamic team.”

The deal with Animal Kingdom was negotiated by David Kaplan and Carl Kleidman of Ritholz Levy Fields, LLP, on behalf of Animal Kingdom and BRON’s Chief Legal Officer Joel Guralnick. Graham Taylor and Christine D’Souza Gelb of Endeavor Content also consulted Animal Kingdom.

Levinson Courtesy BRON

Levinson, who joined the company in April after a run as COO at Annapurna Pictures, works alongside recently promoted Chief Content Officer Anjay Nagpal. At BRON she is responsible for fostering filmmaker and industry relationships and identifying corporate opportunities across the group of companies: BRON Studios, BRON Animation, BRON Creative, and now BRON Ventures, while overseeing day-to-day operations of the Los Angeles studio.

Arceneaux will manage the BRON Ventures portfolio and serve as a strategic advisor to BRON’s joint-venture partners.

BRON previously announced a strategic investment and partnership with Michael Ellenberg’s TV studio Media Res. More investments and strategic partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks.