Bron, which has invested in films including The Front Runner and Fences, has acquired a minority stake in kids production company Epic Story Media.

The company has made the investment through its Bron Ventures division and will take a seat on the board. It will allow the company, which is run by veteran kids TV exec Ken Faier, to further invest in high-end children’s IP.

Epic Story Media, which was launched in 2017, has a slate of kids projects in development and will launch two of them – Haley and the Hero Heart and Dolph N Fince at next week’s Mipcom.

It is the latest production investment for Bron, which is based between Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, and follows deals for Media Res, Blackhand Media and New York based Animal Kingdom. Bron was set up in 2010 by Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert.

“Bron is a like-minded, well capitalized, creatively driven company and having them as a strategic and financial partner deepens the brain trust at Epic Story Media,” said Faier. “The investment provides us further capital to continue to make significant investments in creator driven kids’ franchises. As a business, Bron is renowned for backing companies and people with a vision for growth through IP. Building kids franchises takes great creators, deep development, astute business acumen and talented brand management. Bron understands this and I am pleased to have them as long-term partners.”

“I have known Ken a long time and have witnessed first-hand his many achievements. My team at Bron share my excitement in working to support Ken in any way possible with Epic,” added Gilbert.