The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall. The announcement was made today by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, presenters of the awards.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.

The official eligibility cut-off date for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season to be considered for Tonys will be Thursday, April 25.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air from 8-11 PM, live ET/delayed PT) June 9 on CBS.