Broadway box office held steady as the fall season settled in, with a batch of recently arriving productions joined by Torch Song, last year’s Off Broadway hit taking up a limited engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theatre. In all, the 33 shows took in $33,387,818 during Week 20 (ending Oct. 14), dead even with the previous week.

Total attendance was 262,241, up a bit from the previous week, and about 88% of capacity.

Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, played its first seven preview performances for $238,957, with attendance of 3,498 at 86% of capacity.

Other recent arrivals include American Son, starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale at the Booth, grossing $514,931, about 58% of potential, with attendance of 4,826 at 78% of capacity. King Kong, SRO at the Broadway, took in $832,524 for six previews, 71% of potential with an average ticket price of about $80. The Ferryman at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre collected $693,826 for seven previews, filling 94% of seats.

Also in previews: The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, took in $803,054 for a full week of performances at Studio 54; and The Waverly Gallery, Kenneth Lonergan’s play starring Elaine May, Lucas Hedges, Joan Allen and Michael Cera, took $379,302 at the Golden, about 79% of seats filled.

Sell-outs were Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, Mean Girls, Springsteen On Broadway, The Book of Mormon and The Lion King.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $697,864,339, a jump of about 16% over last year at this time, with total attendance of 5,418,286 about 5% above last season.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.