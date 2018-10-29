Two new productions – Mike Birbiglia’s The New One and musical The Prom – joined the Broadway roster but couldn’t keep overall box office from slipping: Grosses for Broadway’s Week 22 (ending Oct. 28) were down about 4% to $33,133,984. Attendance of 272,782 was about even – actually, a slight 1% increase from the previous week, suggesting low ticket prices and comp seats for the new and previewing shows kept revenue from jumping.

The newcomers to the list slipped in quietly, with The Prom, from director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, taking $343,855 for seven performances at the Longacre, a small 38% of potential, with attendance of 6,385 at 90% of capacity (average ticket: $54).

Actor-stand up Birbiglia previewed four performances of his New One at the Cort to $124,121, with about 60% of seats sold for an average $48 per.

Also in previews: Torch Song starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl at the Hayes ($214,463); American Son starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale at the Booth ($510,766); Kong Kong at the Broadway ($774,280 for six performances).

Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery, opening to terrific reviews at the Golden, was up about 7% to $422,756, despite comped press seats for pre- and post-opening night. Modest (by Broadway standards) average ticket price of $68 kept the tally below 60% of potential.

Most of the roster’s 35 productions saw slides this week, with some exceptions: The Lifespan of a Fact at Studio 54, with Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, was strong at $985,138, filling 93% of seats. The Ferryman at the Jacobs was nearly SRO, with 97% of seats filled, bringing a hefty $902,456.

Selling out (or near enough with at least 98% of seats filled) were: Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Springsteen On Broadway, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and The Waverly Gallery.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $765,343,015, an increase of 16% over last year at this time, with total attendance of 5,960,133, about 6% higher than last season.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.