Three of the most anticipated Broadway productions of the fall season – King Kong, The Ferryman and American Son – began previews last week, helping to boost total box office by 13% over the previous week to $33,381,111.

Total attendance for Week 19 of the season – ending Oct. 7 – was 249,245, 88% of capacity and a 7% jump over the previous week.

All three of the newcomers began strong:

American Son, starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale, played two previews at the Booth, taking $204,804, 91% of its potential. Attendance of 1,450 was 94% of capacity, with an average ticket price of $141. The new play officially opens Nov. 4;

King Kong, the giant-puppeted musical at the Broadway Theatre, was standing room only, grossing $364,854 for two previews. Average ticket price was $105, with an opening set for Nov. 8;

The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth’s critically praised London smash directed by Sam Mendes at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, played six previews to $572,006, with attendance of 5,795 at 95% of capacity. Average ticket: $99. Opening date: Oct. 21.

Also in previews, The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, took in $793,069 for a full week of performances at Studio 54; and The Waverly Gallery, Kenneth Lonergan’s play starring Elaine May, Lucas Hedges, Joan Allen and Michael Cera, grossing $361,162 at the Golden for seven performances, 93% of seats filled.

Other notables: Mean Girls, playing seven paid performances and one free fan show, took in $1.3 million at the August Wilson Theatre; and Springsteen On Broadway, playing five performances at the sold-out Walter Kerr, grossed $2.4 million, still Broadway’s priciest ticket at an average $509.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $664,476,520, a boost of 17% over last year at this time, with total attendance of 5,156,045 about 5% above last season.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League. The numbers were compiled and released today rather than the usual Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.