Broadway box office continued apace as fall settled on the theater district, with a raft of recent arrivals helping to push grosses up a slight 3% over last week to $34,344,693. Attendance for Broadway’s Week 21 (ending Oct. 21) was up from the previous week by the same percentage to 269,065, a strong 90% of capacity.

The week saw two opening nights: The Lifespan of a Fact at Studio 54 and The Ferryman at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (pictured above), both filling a goodly number of seats.

The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, took in $808,088, managing a $5,034 bounce over the previous week despite press and opening night comps. Attendance of 7,494 was at 93% of capacity, with average paid admission at $108.

The ecstatically reviewed Ferryman, with 98% of the 8,152 seats filled, pulled in $682,369, a dip from the previous week no doubt reflecting those comps. Average paid admission was $85.

In previews were The Waverly Gallery ($393,430, opening Oct. 25 at the Golden); Torch Song ($258,730, opening Nov. 1 at the Hayes); American Son ($551,578, opening Nov. 4 at the Booth); and King Kong ($673,686, opening Nov. 8 at the Broadway).

Hitting sell-out status (or near enough with at least 98% of seats filled with ticket-buyers; sorry Aladdin and Pretty Woman, so very, very close) were: Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, Mean Girls, Springsteen On Broadway, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Wicked.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $732,209,031, a jump of about 16% over last year at this time, with total attendance of 5,687,351 about 5% over last season. In all, paid attendance is at 90% of capacity, a touch better than last year’s 88%.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.