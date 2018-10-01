Broadway was shaking off whatever summer blues lingered last week, with an expanding roster and a 12% jump in revenue from the previous week. Total box office for Week 18 (ending Sept. 30) was $29,521,717, with attendance of 233,389 at 87% of capacity for the 29 Broadway productions.

New to the line-up was The Waverly Gallery, the Broadway premiere of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 Pulitzer Prize finalist starring Elaine May, Lucas Hedges, Joan Allen and Michael Cera. The new entry at the John Golden Theater played six previews, taking $307,718. Attendance of 4,208 was just shy of 90% capacity. (Opening night is Oct. 25.)

Also in previews is The Lifespan of a Fact, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, taking $737,129 with attendance of 5,897 (about 73% capacity) at Studio 54.

Theresa Rebeck’s Bernhardt/Hamlet starring Janet McTeer opened to generally strong reviews at the American Airlines Theatre on Sept. 25. The Roundabout Theater Company’s subscription-heavy production took in $280,542, with 92% of seats filled.

Also opening last week, to mixed reviews, was The Nap, racking up $180,313, about 29% of potential. Though attendance of 4,483 was 87% of capacity, an average $40 ticket price kept box office at the Friedman low.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $631,095,409, a 16% jump over last year at this time. Attendance of 4,906,800 was about 4% higher than last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.