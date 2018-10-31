Yorgos Lanthimos’ Venice Special Grand Jury Prize winner The Favourite leads nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with 13 in its court. The twisted take on the British monarchy and period cinema, which Fox Searchlight releases November 23 in North America, has nods for Venice Best Actress laureate Olivia Colman as well as for Best Film, Director, Screenplay and for its supporting cast Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The latter is also up for Best Actress in Oscar winner Sebastian Lelio’s Disobedience, which likewise scored a Best Film nom and put Rachel McAdams in the Supporting Actress category.

Following The Favourite is Bart Layton’s heist pic American Animals with 11 nominations, Michael Pearce’s Beast with 10 and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here scooping eight. Each is also competing in the Best British Independent Film race. (Film4 has a particularly strong showing with a hand in all of the Best Film nominees.)

BIFA noted today that the nominations list demonstrates a record year for female representation, with over 40% of the individual nominations recognizing women in the industry across directing, writing, producing, performance and craft. Female nominees make up over 50% of the talent nominated in Best British Independent Film and dominate both Most Promising Newcomer and Breakthrough Producer.

Ramsay notably continues her long association with BIFA, scoring her third nomination for Best Screenplay and her second for Best Director. With her You Were Never Really Here, Joaquin Phoenix scores his second BIFA Best Actor nomination for his role as a tortured hitman in the psychological noir thriller.

Joe Cole (A Prayer Before Dawn), Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Charlie Plummer (Lean On Pete) and Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie) round out Best Actor. The Best Actress category also features Gemma Arterton (The Escape), Maxine Peake (Funny Cow) and Jessie Buckley (Beast).

The BIFA ceremony will be held on Sunday December 2 at London’s Old Billingsgate. Below is the full list of nominations.

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2018

Best British Independent Film

AMERICAN ANIMALS Bart Layton, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski

BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

DISOBEDIENCE Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ed Guiney, Frida Torresblanco, Rachel Weisz

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Pascal Caucheteux, Rosa Attab, James Wilson, Rebecca O’Brien

Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House

ANDREW HAIGH Lean on Pete

YORGOS LANTHIMOS The Favourite

BART LAYTON American Animals

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films

DEBORAH DAVIS, TONY McNAMARA The Favourite

BART LAYTON American Animals

SEBASTIÁN LELIO, REBECCA LENKIEWICZ Disobedience

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress sponsored by MAC

GEMMA ARTERTON The Escape

JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast

OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite

MAXINE PEAKE Funny Cow

RACHEL WEISZ Disobedience

Best Supporting Actress

NINA ARIANDA Stan & Ollie

RACHEL McADAMS Disobedience

EMMA STONE The Favourite

RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite

MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy

Best Actor

JOE COLE A Prayer Before Dawn

STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie

RUPERT EVERETT The Happy Prince

JOAQUIN PHOENIX You Were Never Really Here

CHARLIE PLUMMER Lean on Pete

Best Supporting Actor

STEVE BUSCEMI Lean on Pete

BARRY KEOGHAN American Animals

ALESSANDRO NIVOLA Disobedience E

VAN PETERS American Animals

DOMINIC WEST Colette

Most Promising Newcomer

JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast

MICHAELA COEL Been So Long

LIV HILL Jellyﬁsh

MARCUS RUTHERFORD Obey

MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy



The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

RICHARD BILLINGHAM Ray & Liz

DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy

MATT PALMER Calibre

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LEANNE WELHAM Pili



Debut Screenwriter

KAREN GILLAN The Party’s Just Beginning

DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy

BART LAYTON American Animals

MATT PALMER Calibre

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast



Breakthrough Producer supported by Creativity Media

KRISTIAN BRODIE Beast

JACQUI DAVIES Ray & Liz

ANNA GRIFFIN Calibre

MARCIE MACLELLAN Apostasy

FAYE WARD Stan & Ollie



The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance

THE DIG Andy Tohill, Ryan Tohill, Stuart Drennan, Brian J. Falconer

IRENE’S GHOST Iain Cunningham, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, David Arthur, Ellie Land

A MOMENT IN THE REEDS Mikko Makela, James Watson

SUPER NOVEMBER Douglas King, Josie Long

VOYAGEUSE May Miles Thomas



Best Documentary

BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY Steve Sullivan

EVELYN Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara

ISLAND Steven Eastwood, Elhum Shakerifar

NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra

UNDER THE WIRE Christopher Martin, Tom Brisley

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

THE BIG DAY Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith, Michelle Stein

BITTER SEA Fateme Ahmadi, Emma Parsons

THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, Thomas Bidegain

POMMEL Paris Zarcilla, Sebastian Brown, Ivan Kelava

TO KNOW HIM Ted Evans, Kellie Smith, Jennifer Monks, Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, Michelle Keserwani, Khaled Mouzanar, Michel Merkt

COLD WAR Pawel Pawlikowski, Janusz Glowacki, Ewa Puszczynska, Tanya Seghatchian

THE RIDER Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bert Hamelinck

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis, Gabriela Rodriguez

SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Koreeda

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

DIXIE CHASSAY The Favourite

JULIE HARKIN Beast

AVY KAUFMAN American Animals

ANDY PRYOR Stan & Ollie

MICHELLE SMITH Apostasy

Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design

OLE BRATT BIRKELAND American Animals

MAGNUS NORDENHOF JØNK Lean on Pete

ROBBIE RYAN The Favourite

TOM TOWNEND You Were Never Really Here

DAVID UNGARO A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Costume Design

JACQUELINE DURRAN Peterloo

ANDREA FLESCH Colette

SANDY POWELL The Favourite

GUY SPERENZA Stan & Ollie

ALYSSA TULL An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

JOE BINI You Were Never Really Here

MARC BOUCROT A Prayer Before Dawn

NICK FENTON, JULIAN HART, CHRIS GILL American Animals

YORGOS MAVROPSARIDIS The Favourite

BEN WHEATLEY Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Best Effects

HOWARD JONES Early Man

MATTHEW STRANGE, MARK WELLBAND Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back)

GEORGE ZWIER, PAUL DRIVER Peterloo