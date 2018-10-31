Yorgos Lanthimos’ Venice Special Grand Jury Prize winner The Favourite leads nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with 13 in its court. The twisted take on the British monarchy and period cinema, which Fox Searchlight releases November 23 in North America, has nods for Venice Best Actress laureate Olivia Colman as well as for Best Film, Director, Screenplay and for its supporting cast Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The latter is also up for Best Actress in Oscar winner Sebastian Lelio’s Disobedience, which likewise scored a Best Film nom and put Rachel McAdams in the Supporting Actress category.

Following The Favourite is Bart Layton’s heist pic American Animals with 11 nominations, Michael Pearce’s Beast with 10 and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here scooping eight. Each is also competing in the Best British Independent Film race. (Film4 has a particularly strong showing with a hand in all of the Best Film nominees.)

BIFA noted today that the nominations list demonstrates a record year for female representation, with over 40% of the individual nominations recognizing women in the industry across directing, writing, producing, performance and craft. Female nominees make up over 50% of the talent nominated in Best British Independent Film and dominate both Most Promising Newcomer and Breakthrough Producer.

Ramsay notably continues her long association with BIFA, scoring her third nomination for Best Screenplay and her second for Best Director. With her You Were Never Really Here, Joaquin Phoenix scores his second BIFA Best Actor nomination for his role as a tortured hitman in the psychological noir thriller.

Joe Cole (A Prayer Before Dawn), Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Charlie Plummer (Lean On Pete) and Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie) round out Best Actor. The Best Actress category also features Gemma Arterton (The Escape), Maxine Peake (Funny Cow) and Jessie Buckley (Beast).

The BIFA ceremony will be held on Sunday December 2 at London’s Old Billingsgate. Below is the full list of nominations.

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2018
Best British Independent Film
AMERICAN ANIMALS Bart Layton, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski
BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon 
DISOBEDIENCE Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Ed Guiney, Frida Torresblanco, Rachel Weisz 
THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday 
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Pascal Caucheteux, Rosa Attab, James Wilson, Rebecca O’Brien 

Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House 
ANDREW HAIGH Lean on Pete 
YORGOS LANTHIMOS The Favourite 
BART LAYTON American Animals 
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast 
LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here 

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films 
DEBORAH DAVIS, TONY McNAMARA The Favourite 
BART LAYTON American Animals 
SEBASTIÁN LELIO, REBECCA LENKIEWICZ Disobedience 
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast 
LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress sponsored by MAC 
GEMMA ARTERTON The Escape 
JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast 
OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite 
MAXINE PEAKE Funny Cow 
RACHEL WEISZ Disobedience 

Best Supporting Actress
NINA ARIANDA Stan & Ollie 
RACHEL McADAMS Disobedience 
EMMA STONE The Favourite 
RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite 
MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy 

Best Actor
JOE COLE A Prayer Before Dawn
STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie 
RUPERT EVERETT The Happy Prince 
JOAQUIN PHOENIX You Were Never Really Here 
CHARLIE PLUMMER Lean on Pete

Best Supporting Actor
STEVE BUSCEMI Lean on Pete 
BARRY KEOGHAN American Animals 
ALESSANDRO NIVOLA Disobedience  E
VAN PETERS American Animals 
DOMINIC WEST Colette 

Most Promising Newcomer
JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast 
MICHAELA COEL Been So Long 
LIV HILL Jellyﬁsh 
MARCUS RUTHERFORD Obey 
MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy 

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood 
RICHARD BILLINGHAM Ray & Liz 
DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy 
MATT PALMER Calibre 
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast 
LEANNE WELHAM Pili 

Debut Screenwriter 
KAREN GILLAN The Party’s Just Beginning 
DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy 
BART LAYTON American Animals 
MATT PALMER Calibre 
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast 

Breakthrough Producer supported by Creativity Media 
KRISTIAN BRODIE Beast 
JACQUI DAVIES Ray & Liz 
ANNA GRIFFIN Calibre 
MARCIE MACLELLAN Apostasy  
FAYE WARD Stan & Ollie 

The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance 
THE DIG Andy Tohill, Ryan Tohill, Stuart Drennan, Brian J. Falconer 
IRENE’S GHOST Iain Cunningham, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, David Arthur, Ellie Land 
A MOMENT IN THE REEDS Mikko Makela, James Watson 
SUPER NOVEMBER Douglas King, Josie Long 
VOYAGEUSE May Miles Thomas 

Best Documentary 
BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY Steve Sullivan 
EVELYN Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara 
ISLAND Steven Eastwood, Elhum Shakerifar 
NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra 
UNDER THE WIRE Christopher Martin, Tom Brisley 

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK 
THE BIG DAY Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith, Michelle Stein 
BITTER SEA Fateme Ahmadi, Emma Parsons 
THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, Thomas Bidegain 
POMMEL Paris Zarcilla, Sebastian Brown, Ivan Kelava 
TO KNOW HIM Ted Evans, Kellie Smith, Jennifer Monks, Michelle Stein 

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger 
CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, Michelle Keserwani, Khaled Mouzanar, Michel Merkt 
COLD WAR Pawel Pawlikowski, Janusz Glowacki, Ewa Puszczynska, Tanya Seghatchian  
THE RIDER Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bert Hamelinck 
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis, Gabriela Rodriguez 
SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Koreeda 

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight 
DIXIE CHASSAY The Favourite 
JULIE HARKIN Beast 
AVY KAUFMAN American Animals 
ANDY PRYOR Stan & Ollie 
MICHELLE SMITH Apostasy

Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design 
OLE BRATT BIRKELAND American Animals 
MAGNUS NORDENHOF JØNK Lean on Pete 
ROBBIE RYAN The Favourite 
TOM TOWNEND You Were Never Really Here 
DAVID UNGARO A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Costume Design 
JACQUELINE DURRAN Peterloo 
ANDREA FLESCH Colette 
SANDY POWELL The Favourite 
GUY SPERENZA Stan & Ollie 
ALYSSA TULL An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film 
JOE BINI You Were Never Really Here 
MARC BOUCROT A Prayer Before Dawn 
NICK FENTON, JULIAN HART, CHRIS GILL American Animals 
YORGOS MAVROPSARIDIS The Favourite 
BEN WHEATLEY Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Best Effects
HOWARD JONES Early Man 
MATTHEW STRANGE, MARK WELLBAND Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back) 
GEORGE ZWIER, PAUL DRIVER Peterloo