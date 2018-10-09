EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed British comedian Michael McIntyre, who currently hosts the BAFTA-winning BBC One Saturday night variety and stand-up comedy series Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

This marks the first time McIntyre has signed with a U.S. agency. He continues to be managed by Danny Julian at Off the Kerb in the UK. CAA will rep McIntyre in all areas.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show features celebrity guests, musical acts and stand-ups performing on stage. The series averaged 6.5 million-plus viewers last season and in its last two years notched four BAFTA nominations, including a Best Entertainment Performance BAFTA TV Award win for McIntyre.

As a touring comedian, McIntyre is one of the highest-grossing ones in the world. In the UK, he has sold more than 2M tickets and performed a record-breaking 28 times at London’s 16K capacity O2 Arena where he was awarded the keys to the venue. Around the world, McIntyre has previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia, and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest-selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway. Currently, he is in the midst of a 104-show, 5-continent “Big World Tour,” which runs through mid-2019.

McIntyre’s previous television credits include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live At The Apollo, as well as being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.