Jim Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year at BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual Britannia Awards gala October 26 at the Beverly Hilton.

The pair join fellow honorees Steve McQueen, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Feige and Damian Lewis at the event, BAFTA’s biggest outside the UK. Jack Whitehall is hosting, and BritBox will livestream it to U.S. and Canada audiences.

The Charlie Chaplin award recognizes talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy, BAFTA says. The British Artist of the Year pays tribute to a talented actor whose outstanding, iconic performances have demonstrated the high quality of their craftsmanship.

“Jim and Emilia are without question two incredibly inspiring and remarkable talents and we are delighted to be honoring them at this year’s ceremony” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. “Jim is a legend in the industry, bringing joy and laughter to audiences around the world through his unique award-winning performances. Emilia is a force to be reckoned with and has brought us one of the most beloved female characters in TV history.”

Carrey currently stars in and executive produces Showtime’s Kidding, and he’s next up on the big screen in Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog. Clarke just wrapped shooting the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic Game of Thrones, and was just in Solo: A Star Wars Story.