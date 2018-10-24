Brillstein Entertainment Partners has hired two new managers, Andy Farag and Isabel Frost, and promoted Natalie Covault and Jackie Gardner to Manager in the ongoing expansion of the company’s comedy, talent and literary representation business.

Farag joins Brillstein from CAA, where he started as an assistant and quickly climbed the ranks to Comedy Touring Agent. While at CAA, Andy identified and cultivated comedic talent and grew his client list quickly due to his extensive presence in comedy clubs and festivals all over the country.

Frost joins Brillstein from Primary Wave Entertainment, where she was a manager specializing in comedy. Prior to that, Isabel was an assistant at 3 Arts Entertainment and previously ran the theatrical department for Reign Agency.

“Isabel’s impeccable taste and Andy’s commitment to live comedy make them great additions to our Comedy Team.” said Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray, Co-Heads of Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Comedy department.

Brillstein has promoted Covault to Manager in the literary area. Covault joined Brillstein as an assistant in 2013 and trained under Brillstein manager David McIlvain. As an assistant, Covault began building her own list of artists, including up-and-coming writers. In her new role as Manager, she is focusing on representing writers and directors in both TV and film. Prior to joining Brillstein, Covault worked in the comedy touring department at APA.

Gardner has been promoted to Manager in the talent department. Gardner joined Brillstein as an assistant and quickly became a Junior Manager under JoAnne Colonna, whom she helped to service various high-profile clients. Gardner is building her client list with young and up-and-coming theatrical talent.

“We’re excited to add Jackie and Natalie as Managers. They are both talented and driven and it’s a great opportunity for our company to have our home-grown colleagues rise in the ranks.” said Jon Liebman, CEO of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.