Brian Tyree Henry, nominated for Emmys this year for FX’s Atlanta and NBC’s This Is Us as well as a Tony for Lobby Hero, has closed a deal to join Legendary and Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs Kong. He joins Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira and Julian Dennison to help lead the ensemble cast.

Adam Wingard directs the fourth installment of the monster universe franchise, which has a May 22, 2020 release date.

Henry most recently was on the big screen in White Boy Rick, and before he returns to shoot Season 3 of Atlanta he’s got Steve McQueen’s Widows, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse all bowing before year’s end.

He’s repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

