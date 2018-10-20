Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis and Veep creator Armando Iannucci and director Chris Addison are among the hundreds of thousands of protestors at an anti-Brexit march in London today.

The pair have been joined by the likes of Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden and TV chef Delia Chef at the event in the British capital, with a series of speeches being compered by Richard Bacon, host of Nat Geo’s Explorer, and Mariella Frostrup.

The police have not released official figures, but estimates range from around 250,000 to 500,000, the latter being put out by organizers the People’s Vote campaign.

The protest, which include a number of politicians from both the Labour and Conservative parties, is designed to call for a second referendum following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 2019 following the vote in June 2016.

Serkis, who also starred in Star Wars’ The Force Awakens, said, “The will of the people doesn’t have to stand still, it’s not an immovable thing that is fixed.” He added that he believes the UK creative industries will suffer as a result of Brexit. “There’s free movement between the European countries and we’ve attracted a lot of industry here as a result and that could be seriously damaged, which is the same for a lot of industries,” he said.

Delia Smith, best known for a range of BBC cooking series, said, “The only way we can avoid this total madness and win back our future has to be a People’s Vote.”

Meaden, star of Dragons’ Den, which is the UK version of Shark Tank, added, it was going to be a “lovely day to avert the dangers of Brexit”.