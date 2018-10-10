EXCLUSIVE: The Orchard has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Brewmaster, Douglas Tirola’s documentary about the craft beer movement and the community that makes it flow. The film, which had its premiere at SXSW earlier this year, will now open in theaters October 19 followed by a digital bow November 20.

Tirola’s documentary follows an ambitious young New York lawyer who struggles to chase his American dream of becoming a brewmaster, and a Milwaukee-based professional beer educator attempting to become a Master Cicerone (like a sommelier for beer). Along the way are insights on the craft culture and industry from the likes of Brooklyn Brewery (and James Beard-winning) brewmaster Garrett Oliver, Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch, Pilsner Urquell brewmaster Vaclav Berka, the Cicerone program founder Ray Daniels, Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione and author Randy Mosher.

The film is produced by Grasshopper + Marks Productions and Tirola’s 4th Row Films, whose Susan Bedusa and Danielle Rosen are producers here. Tirola’s credits include An Omar Broadway Film, Hey Bartender and A&E Indiefilms’ Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon, which bowed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015 and was acquired by Magnolia Pictures. 4th Row’s most recent production, Bisbee ’17, bowed at this year’s Sundance.

The Brewmaster deal was negotiated by The Orchard’s Evan Morehouse and Cinetic’s Eric Sloss on behalf of the filmmakers.