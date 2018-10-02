EXCLUSIVE: Nearly a year after she claimed that Brett Ratner sexually assaulted her and the director sued for defamation, Melanie Kohler and the filmmaker have ended their legal battle. Each has made statements to Deadline signaling an end to the dispute, and their mutual desire to “move on.” Ratner will drop the lawsuit he filed in Hawaii imminently.

Kohler’s attorney Robert Kaplan said: “ I have been honored to represent Melanie Kohler and we are pleased that Mr. Ratner agreed to dismiss this case. Cases like this are very difficult, especially when the events happened more than a decade ago and memories are cloudy and unclear. The public conversation about this case has become very painful for Melanie. This result will allow Melanie to move on with her life and spend more time with her family.”

Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer said: “Since Ms. Kohler’s attorney has stated that her client’s memories are cloudy and unclear about alleged events from more than a decade ago, Mr. Ratner agreed to dismiss his lawsuit.”

Kohler made the allegation on Facebook last fall just before a Los Angeles Times story broke accusing Ratner of sexual harassment of six women.

Singer added that no monies were exchanged or paid by either party, as a condition of the dismissal, or for any other reason.