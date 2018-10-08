Fox News Channel owned Brett Kavanaugh vote viewing on Saturday.

Coverage of the Senate vote sending controversial Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court handed FNC its biggest Saturday total-day crowd since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and its biggest Saturday primetime audience since the Iraq War in ’03.

In addition to beating CNN and MSNBC combined in total day and primetime total viewers, the sealing of deal for Kavanaugh clocked FNC’s best delivery in the news demo since the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

FNC averaged 4.3 million in total viewers and 819K in the 25-54 demo from 3 PM – 5 PM ET Saturday, beating CNN (1.2 million viewers; 326K,000 news-demo viewers) and MSNBC (914K; 175K). FNC spiked more than 450% in both metrics in that two-hour block of time compared to network’s Q3 Saturday average.

Not surprisingly, FNC’s Justice with Judge Jeanine airing of Trump’s victory-lap interview dominated its timeslot, bagging 3.3 million viewers, 530K in the news demo. It was Pirro’s highest rated show in 2018.

Here’s the data:

SENATE VOTE 3-5PM ET:

FNC: 4.337M viewers; 819K news-demo viewers

CNN: 1.158M; 326K

MSNBC: 914K; 175K

TOTAL DAY:

FNC: 2.497M; 483K

CNN: 636K; 186K

MSNBC: 616K; 120K

PRIMETIME:

FNC: 3.326M; 583K

CNN: 422K; 136K

MSNBC: 532K; 82K