Refresh for updates…After a grueling and emotional journey of testimonies, debates, and anger, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as an Associate Justice to the US Supreme Court Saturday when the vote went strictly along party lines, giving Kavanaugh a narrow 50-48 victory.

The vote today followed Friday’s decision to end debate on the nominee, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as well as several women when he was in high school and college. The FBI investigated the accusations and found no corroborating evidence, clearing the way for today’s Senate vote.

Naturally, members of Hollywood, media and politicians took to Twitter when the news was announced. Of course, Donald Trump, who has been standing by Kavanaugh from the very beginning was pleased with the results.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” he tweeted. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

Others had a different opinion. Many remained hopeful that the tide will change come November during mid-terms while others were just plain angry.

“We can’t stop fighting,” write Sen. Kamala Harris. “Progress doesn’t happen overnight. It can be painful. It can be slow. But now is the time to roll up our sleeves, knock on doors, and register people to vote. In one month we have the chance to vote and stand up for the country we love.”

“This day is the saddest & angriest of my time in the Senate,” tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “The Republicans have succeeded in confirming a dangerous & deeply flawed nominee only by breaking all the rules & norms. The damage done today will be enduring—to the United States Supreme Court & to our country.”

The Big Sick actor and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani wrote, “Listen. You can get mad and also get even. You can do both” while the outspoken anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin simply tweeted, “What a terrible day in American history.”

After the divisive decision was announced it caused disruption in the Senate gallery as well as outside causing Mike Pence to call order. One Day at a Time co-showrunner reacted: “Nothing sounds more Handmaid’s Tale than Mike Pence’s voice over screams.”

WGA West president David A. Goodman has called the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court “a terrible day for working Americans and for the entire country.” In an official guild statement, he said that Kavanaugh has demonstrated in cases ranging from worker safety to elections that he will unfailingly rule against workers and unions, denying their established right to bargain collectively. Far from being an ‘umpire’ who favors no party or policy, Judge Kavanaugh showed the nation in his recent Senate testimony that he is vindictive and nakedly partisan.”

“The refusal of the Trump Administration to conduct a complete investigation of numerous sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh should have put an end to his nomination,” he said. “Judge Kavanaugh said in his statement to the Judiciary Committee that because of his nomination process, ‘I fear for the future.’ Workers and Americans everywhere must surely agree.”

David Robb contributed to this report.