The Senate will hold a cloture vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday morning, the first vote since the FBI completed and handed over its report into sexual assault allegations against the federal judge. The cloture vote at 7:30 AM PT/10:30 AM ET will determine whether the Senate will end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination. If approved by the 100-member body, a final confirmation vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court is expected to take place Saturday.

Friday morning’s vote follows a September 27 hearing in which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a gathering when the two were in high school in the 1980s.

In response, Kavanaugh furiously claimed the allegations were part of a hit job by Democrats in revenge for losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump and on behalf of the Clintons. His fiery response stoked concern and doubt about whether Kavanaugh had the non-partisan temperament required to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Following the hearing, Republican Senator Jeff Flake voted to move Kavanaugh through the Senate Judiciary Committee but said he would require a supplementary FBI investigation in order to vote to confirm him on the Senate floor. That report was turned over the Senate Judiciary Committee late Wednesday.

Kavanaugh penned an op-ed in Thursday’s Wall St. Journal to refute Ford’s charges and in which he admitted he may have been too emotional times during his testimony.

The vote can be watched on C-Span2 and via a live stream above.