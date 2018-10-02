NBC News said today it has not been able to independently verify allegations made by Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, who sat down with national correspondent Kate Snow.

Snow told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that some of Swetnick’s remarks in the interview differed from the written statement she issued last week.

“We’ve been trying independently to reach out to anyone who remembers attending parties with Julie Swetnick and Brett Kavanaugh and we’ve been asking her attorney for names,” Snow told Ari Melber on his MSNBC show.

“So far we have not found anyone who remembers that. She’s also unclear about when she first decided to come forward,” Snow added.

In her second TV interview since accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Swetnick told Snow she was not sure if Kavanaugh was one of the boys she assaulted her during a party in the 1980s.

In the interview, as in her statement, Swetnick alleged she was a victim of gang rape at a party Kavanaugh attended.

“I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me,” Swetnick told Snow. “But, before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there, I saw Mark Judge, and they were hanging out about where I started to feel disoriented and where the room was and where the other boys were hanging out and laughing.”

Swetnick previously had been interviewed by John Heilemann for Showtime’s documentary series The Circus; that interview aired Sunday night.

As she said in her statement, Swetnick told Snow she went to parties at which she observed Kavanaugh being “very aggressive– very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

“I saw him– go up to girls and paw on them, try to, you know, get a little too handsy, touching them in private parts. I saw him try to shift clothing,” she told Snow, adding, “He would pretend to stumble and stumble into them and knock ’em into a wall. He’d push his body against theirs. He would grope them.”

In her statement, Swetnick said she saw Kavanaugh spike punch at parties. Asked about that, she told Snow, “I saw him giving red Solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame. And there was grain punch at those parties. And– I would not take one of those glasses from…Brett Kavanaugh. I saw him around the punch, I won’t say, bowls, or the punch containers. I don’t know what he did. But I saw him by them, yes.”

In her statement, Swetnick said she “witnessed efforts” by Kavanaugh and pal Mark Judge and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be “gang raped” in a room by a “train” of boys.” And she cited a “firm recollection” of seeing boys lined up outside of rooms at parties waiting for time with the girl inside the room. These boys included Kavanaugh, she said.

In her MSNBC interview, Swetnick said the boys were not in a line, “but definitely huddled by doors.”

Asked if she was suggesting that, in hindsight, she thinks Kavanaugh “was involved in this behavior,” Swetnick answered, “I would say yes. It’s just too coincidental.”

Swetnick said in her statement she was incapacitates and assaulted at one such party. She told Snow it was “probably the most horrendous, awful thing that could happen to any human being. My body was violated. My soul was broken. I was not able to have somebody stop, when I said, ‘No. Stop’.”

“I was at a party. And I remember that I started not to feel very well. And next thing I know, I was shoved into a room. And next thing I knew, I’m having my clothes torn in different directions. I was touched everywhere. I was physically assaulted in every way you could possibly physically assault a woman. It was horrible. I had no way to fend them off.”

Asked if Kavanaugh was one of those who allegedly assaulted her, Swetnick responded “I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me. But before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there.”

In her MSNBC interview, Swetnick said she felt it was important to come forward. “Because if Brett Kavanaugh was one of those people that did this to me, there is no way in the world that he should go scot-free on this, and that he should be on the Supreme Court. He just– it’s just unthinkable to me. If he does– there’s no justice in the world.”

Swetnick told Snow she reported the assault to Montgomery County Police. She named an officer she said she spoke to, who NBC News was able to verify worked for the police department at that time.

Montgomery County Police told NBC News it could take up to a month to respond to the news operation’s request for documents, Snow reported.

Kavanaugh has called “the Swetnick thing” “a joke” and “a farce” saying, “Never met her, don’t know who she is.”

Asked to respond, Swetnick claimed, inaccurately, “he’s an admitted blackout drunk and drug addict.”

“What does he know– how would you know what you’ve forgotten, if you blacked out?”