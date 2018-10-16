Mr. Mercedes star Brendan Gleeson and Ariyon Bakare have come aboard Ira Sachs’s drama A Family Vacation, joining Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, and Marisa Tomei. Co-written by Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, the plot follows three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces.

Production is underway in Portugal with Saïd Ben Saïd producing along with Michel Merkt via their Paris-based SBS Productions. Lucas Joaquin is the executive producer.

Gleeson, repped by Principal Entertainment LA, can be seen in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, out next month on Netflix. Bakare, who co-stars in two upcoming Amazon limited series, Carnival Row and Good Omens, is with Gersh, Curtis Brown, and GoodManagement.