Investigation Discovery has greenlit a second season of its breakout hit true-crime series Breaking Homicide.

The series follows veteran police detective and private investigator Derrick Levasseur as he doggedly pursues cold cases around the nation, answering the pleas of desperate families asking for help with investigating the unsolved murders of their loved ones. Season two is slated to premiere summer 2019, exclusively on ID.

In each episode, Levasseur re-examines each case with fresh eyes and the benefit of more advanced technology, applying his unique experiences as an undercover detective to dissect each case from top to bottom. Levasseur scours the locations of each crime for new information, sitting down with the original investigators and friends and families of the victims to try to uncover new clues that could solve the cases.

Levasseur and Breaking Homicide producers are currently reviewing cases to be investigated this season. To submit a cold case for consideration, viewers should email BreakingHomicide@gmail.com outlining known details about the crime.

Breaking Homicide is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by Emmy-winning Main Event Media and All3Media America; with Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith as executive producers and Star Price as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer.