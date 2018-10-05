We will see a lot of Commander Joseph Lawrence on the upcoming third season on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Bradley Whitford, who was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 2, has closed a one-year deal to reprise the character as a series regular in Season 3. Additionally, the Emmy winner recently booked two movies, Call of the Wild and Sergio.

Whitford’s Commander Lawrence is an architect of Gilead, an economist pulled out of academic obscurity to create a system that has succeeded far beyond his wildest imaginings, and his worst nightmares. His combative relationship with June and tenuous allegiance to the regime spur a chain of events felt throughout Gilead. The character was an instant standout when introduced at the end of Season 2, and creator Bruce Miller hinted in July that Whitford would be back.

Whitford recently wrapped production on the 20th Century Fox movie Call of the Wild, an update of the classic Jack London novel. Directed by Chris Sanders, the film stars Harrison Ford and Karen Gillan.

Whitford also just completed working on Netflix’s Sergio biopic, which tells the true story of Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura), a Brazilian-born UN diplomat. Whitford portrays American Diplomat Paul Bremer.

Whitford next stars in National Geographic’s limited series Valley of the Boom, set during Silicon Valley’s tech boom. He also will be seen in the crime drama The Destroyer alongside Sebastian Stan and Nicole Kidman, as well as in Godzilla: King Of the Monsters opposite Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins and Millie Bobby Brown.

Whitford, whose recent film credits include The Post and Get Out, is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.