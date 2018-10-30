ComScore and the National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that box offices hit an unprecedented record $12 billion in the last 12 months for the first time. The period covers films released in theaters from October 2017-October 2018.

This is bolstered by the success of holiday season films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart vehicle Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe also contributed to the success with juggernaut blockbusters like Ryan Coogler’s groundbreaking Black Panther and the ultimate MCU team-up Avengers: Infinity War.

Other noteworthy titles that have raked in the dough include Paramount’s A Quiet Place and most recently Universal’s Halloween as well as Venom and The Nun.

ComScore also reported a new October record of $789.9 million for 2018, which tops October 2014’s $757.1M record.