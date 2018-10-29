The Boston Red Sox are the 2018 World Series champions, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5 to 1 Sunday night at Dodgers Stadium and wrapping up an impressive 4-1 takedown.

The championship is the fourth by Boston in this century after a 20th century drought that dated to 1918. It is their first championship since 2013 and caps a year that saw Boston win 108 games in the regular season and triumph over the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in earlier playoff competition.

Boston’s only loss of the series came in Game 3’s 18-inning affair, and tonight they got over the hump by beating Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who now faces a decision on whether he will opt-out of the remaining years on his contract and test the free agency waters or stay with the team.

Boston started pitcher David Price, who previously struggled in the pre-season, but managed this year to right the ship in this series and the American League Championship Series. Price started in Game 2 of the World Series and pitched in relief in Game 3 on Friday.