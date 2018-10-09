Get ready to see more of Captain Robert Sullivan around the fire station on the ABC drama Station 19. Boris Kodjoe has been promoted to series regular on the Shondaland series.

In the TGIT spirit of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder, Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters at the titular Seattle Fire Station 19. The drama follows everyone from captain to newest recruit as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

In addition to Kodjoe as Captain Sullivan, Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 made its season two premiere on Oct. 4, debuting 10% higher than its season finale in May (1.1/4 vs. 1.0/4 on 5/17/18) and tied its series debut in March among Adults 18-49 (1.1/5 on 3/22/18), which enjoyed a higher-rated lead-in from Grey’s Anatomy on that night.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios with Stacy McKee serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer.